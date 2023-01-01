EXCHANGE YOUR WASHES HERE!
If you have unused washes from a carwash that Mike's recently acquired, fill out the form to exchange them for Mike's Washes. We look forward to serving you.
Tunnel Talk - LATEST NEWS
Mike's Opens 20th Cincinnati-area Location
APRIL 2023 - CINCINNATI, OH
Mike's Carwash recently announced the opening of its new Greendale, Indiana location at 402 Dunkin Drive, next to Haag Ford. Greendale becomes the 20th Mike's Carwash in the Greater Cincinnati region...READ MORE
